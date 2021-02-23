Q4 2020 Insulet Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insulet Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host to Deborah Gordon, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Deborah R. Gordon - Insulet Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Insulet's Fourth quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. With me today are Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Wayde McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Both the replay of this call and the press release discussing our 2020 results and 2021 guidance will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before we begin, I would like to inform you that certain statements made by Insulet during the course of this call may be forward-looking and could materially differ from current expectations. Please refer to the cautionary statements in our SEC f