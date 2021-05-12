May 12, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Okay. Great. Thank you for joining us for the next fireside chat as part of the Bank of America Virtual Vegas Healthcare Conference of 2021. I appreciate everybody being here.



Really excited to have Insulet here for the next fireside chat. On behalf of the company, you have Wayde McMillan and Deb Gordon here, who I think everybody knows. So I wanted to thank both Deb and Wayde for joining us here this afternoon. Thank you for coming.



Wayde D. McMillan - Insulet Corporation - Executive VP,CFO & Treasurer



Yes. Thanks for having us, Bob.



Deborah R. Gordon - Insulet Corporation - VP of IR



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity ResearchYes. Absolutely. So I just -- I thought maybe as a place to start, Wayde, I'd ask you if you wouldn't mind to just maybe give some of your kind of top-down thoughts exiting t