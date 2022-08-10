Insulet Corp at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Kyle William Rose - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the in-person version of the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference. I'm Kyle Rose. I'm one of the medical technology analysts here at the firm. And I'm very excited to see a pretty good room on a Wednesday afternoon. So thanks for sticking with us.



I'm joined this afternoon by Insulet. Insulet is the leader in the pay-as-you-go insulin delivery space, what we view as one of the best technology platforms in the sector in a really compelling differentiated business model. So very pleased to be joined this afternoon by Bret Christensen, the Chief Commercial Officer; as well as Dr. Trang Ly, Insulet's Medical Director. And then we've got the finance questions for Deb Gordon, who leads IR here.



So we've got a fireside chat, but I want to make this as interactive as possible. So if there are questions, please don't hesitate to raise your hand, and I'll do my best to weave them in.



But just to kind of start, there's a lot going on now that I