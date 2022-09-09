Sep 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Medical Device Equity Research Analyst
(technical difficulty) analyst at Wells Fargo. And it is my pleasure to host this session with Insulet.
With us, we have Wayde McMillan, the CFO. I'm a little winded from just running. And Deb Gordon, the Head of Investor Relations. The format is going to be a fireside chat. (Operator Instructions)
And so Wayde and Deb, thank you so much for being here.
Wayde D. McMillan - Insulet Corporation - Executive VP,CFO & Treasurer
Good morning. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for having us, Larry. Great venue here.
Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Medical Device Equity Research Analyst
Thank you.
Wayde D. McMillan - Insulet Corporation - Executive VP,CFO & Treasurer
Nice to be back in person.
Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division -
Insulet Corp at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...