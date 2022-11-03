Q3 2022 Insulet Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Deborah R. Gordon - Insulet Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Duleum. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Insulet's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With me today are Jim Hollingshead, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Wayde McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Bret Christensen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, is also with us for the Q&A portion of our call. Both the replay of this call and the press release discussing our 2022 third quarter results and 2022 guidance will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before we begin, we would like to inform you that certain statements made by Insulet during the course of this call