Insulet Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the Med Tech Analyst at JPMorgan. Really happy to bring up our next session, Insulet, and I'm going to introduce the CEO, Jim Hollingshead.



We'll do a presentation, then a little Q&A. Jim?



James R. Hollingshead - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Robbie, thank you very much. It's great to be here with all of you. Thank you all for coming today.



I want to start with an introduction. On the slide here, you can see Christian. Christian is 6 years old. When he was 3, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. What he likes to do is he like swimming, he likes hoverboard, and he likes playing with his sisters. And if you look really closely in the photo there, you can see just on the back of his arm, the Omnipod 5. That's the device on the back of his arm. And Christian and his parents love the Omnipod 5, because it allows him to run around and be a kid and play and do all that stuff. It allows him to go to sleep at night,