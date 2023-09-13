Sep 13, 2023 / 05:35PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



All righty. Thank you very much. It's [Patrick] on the U.S. medtech team here. And very excited to have Jim and Wayde, CEO and CFO of PODD, over here. And it's going to be a really interesting discussion, I think.



And so with that, let's kick it off. I think you want to do some opening remarks, right?



James R. Hollingshead - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Patrick, thank you very much, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. It's great to have you all here. I'll just start with a couple of comments.



And first one is our business has fantastic momentum. We're coming off of a fantastic Q2 with record new customer starts, record revenue. We grew 32% year-over-year. And it's our fourth straight quarter of growth in the U.S. that starts with a 4. So we've had 4 straight quarters of U.S. growth at 40%-plus, which is really, really