Insulet Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, I'm Robbie Marcus, I'm the medtech analyst at JPMorgan. Really happy to introduce our next speaker, Jim Hollingshead from Insulet, the CEO. Jim, let you do the presentation, then I'll come up on stage. We'll do a little Q&A.



James R. Hollingshead - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Perfect. Good morning, everybody. Thank you, Robbie, and thanks for the opportunity. Glad to have the opportunity to talk with you all the day and glad you're all here. So thank you for coming. I want to start by introducing you to Kimsue here on our cover page. Kimsue is a digital creator. She's a stylist and an influencer and she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes more than a decade ago. And she's been using Omnipod 5, our flagship product since last year, just in the last year.



And Kimsue loves this product. She tells us she's very active. She's doing things all the time. And what she tells us is that Omnipod 5 allows people with Type 1 diabetes to fly like she does. And we