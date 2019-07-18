Q2 2019 Pool Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Pool Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Chief Financial Officer, Mark Joslin. Please go ahead.



Mark W. Joslin - Pool Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, Ben, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2019 earnings call.



I would like to remind our listeners that our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2019 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is discussed in our 10-K.



In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments. A description and reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is included in our press release and posted to our corporate website in our Inve