Q4 2020 Pool Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Pool Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Joslin, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Mark W. Joslin - Pool Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our year-end 2020 earnings call. I'd like to remind our listeners that our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2021 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is discussed in our 10-K.



In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments. A description and reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is included in our press release and posted to our corporate website in our Investor Relations