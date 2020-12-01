Dec 01, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Prashant N. Juvekar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Global Head of Chemicals & Agriculture Research and MD



Well, good morning, everyone. My name is P.J. Juvekar. And our next company is PPG. And from PPG, we have Michael McGarry, Chairman and CEO; also in the room is John Bruno from IR team. So Michael, thanks for your time. I really appreciate that PPG has come to our conference for several years, many years in a row now.



Michael H. McGarry - PPG Industries, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yes. Right. You've always had a good group of customers and clients come. So we appreciate the opportunity to interact with a number of our investors.



Prashant N. Juvekar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Global Head of Chemicals & Agriculture Research and MD



So welcome. And how was your Thanksgiving holiday?



Michael H. McGarry - PPG Industries, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



We had a good one. My daughter, as you know, is in New York City, so she came in. My son's out in Silicon Va