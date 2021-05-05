May 05, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Before we get started, if you are a member of the press or media, please disconnect at this time. This is a restricted line. Any unauthorized party in this meeting or any unauthorized use of the information communicated in this meeting is subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Any unauthorized person, including the media who is on the line at this time, please disconnect.



Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Cheers from Cleveland, the home of the pending Super Bowl champs, the Cleveland Browns, which I'm sure my buddies at PPG would love to comment. This is Mike Sison. I cover chemicals for Wells Fargo.



With that said, I want to introduce PPG Industries. They are having a very strong 2021. Their stock is up 24% year-to-date versus the S&P of 12%. They've generated an impressive 7% volume growth in Q1 with another 2% in pricing to generate 44% EPS growth year-over-year. We saw a strong recovery in both segments, Performance Coatings and Indust