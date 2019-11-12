PPL Corp at Citi EEI Financial Conference Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

William H. Spence - PPL Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. I think we'll go ahead and get started. First, I want to introduce some of the folks that are up here with me on the stage.



First, to my far right here, your far left, I have Phil Swift. Phil is our Chief Executive of our U.K. operations, Western Power Distribution; and also Joe Bergstein, who is our Chief Financial Officer; and I'm Bill Spence, Chairman and CEO of PPL.



So welcome. First, we're going to start with our obligatory cautionary statement. So I'll trust that you can read that for yourself. I thought I would -- before launching into the first slide, just maybe talk about what's really transpired for PPL over the last year and just talk about some of the things that have changed and some of the things that haven't changed in that year's time.



For us, probably the biggest single change has been what's going on in the U.K., particularly on the political front there. We finally believe we see a path to Brexit. There's an election, a very important election coming up, as you probably are aware,