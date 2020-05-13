PPL Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. And welcome to the PPL Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareowners. I would like to turn the meeting over to Bill Spence, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PPL Corporation. Please go ahead.



William H. Spence - PPL Corporation - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Shareowners. This year, we have elected to hold our meeting virtually to protect the health and safety of our employees and shareowners as, together, we confront COVID-19.



With me on the phone today is Vince Sorgi, President and Chief Operating Officer; Joanne Raphael, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who will also serve as Secretary of today's meeting; and Joe Bergstein, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also on the phone today are the heads of our major operating subsidiaries in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and the United Kingdom.



And now will the Annual Meeting of PPL Corporation please come to order? At today's meeting, we will first conduct the business portion