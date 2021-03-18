Mar 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Andy Ludwig - PPL Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the PPL Corporation Conference Call. We appreciate your attendance on short notice this morning for exciting announcements resulting from the WPD sale process.



We have provided slides for today's announcement and the news release issued this morning on the Investors section of our website.



Before we get started, I'll point your attention to the disclaimer regarding references to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures during our presentation today. Please refer to the appendix of the presentation in PPL's SEC filings for additional information.



Participating on our call this morning are Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO; Joe Bergstein, Chief Financial Officer; Greg Dudkin, Head of our