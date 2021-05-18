PPL Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the PPL Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareowners.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Craig Rogerson, Chair of the Board of Directors of PPL Corporation. Please go ahead, Mr. Rogerson.



Craig A. Rogerson - PPL Corporation - Independent Board Chair



Good morning. I'm Craig Rogerson, and I serve as the Independent Chair of the PPL Board of Directors. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Shareowners. This year, we have elected to hold our meeting virtually to protect the health and safety of our employees and shareowners as we continue to confront COVID-19.



With me on the phone today is Vince Sorgi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Dudkin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Joe Bergstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Joanne Raphael, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, who will be retiring on June 1; and Wendy Stark, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will serve as secretary of today's meeting. W