Q1 2022 PPL Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew Ludwig - PPL Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the PPL Corporation Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. We provided slides for this presentation in our earnings release issued this morning on the Investors section of our website.



Before we get started, I'll draw your attention to Slide 2 and a brief cautionary statement. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the appendix and PPL's SEC filings for a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.



We