Q3 2023 PPL Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the PPL Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Ludwig, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew Ludwig - PPL Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the PPL Corporation conference call on third quarter 2023 financial results. We have provided slides for this presentation on the Investors section of our website. Begin today's call with updates from Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO; and Joe Bergstein, Chief Financial Officer and conclude with a Q&A session following our prepared remarks.



Before we get started, I'll draw your attention to Slide 2 and a brief cautionary statement. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from thes