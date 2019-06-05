Prudential Financial Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jun 05, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for joining Prudential's 2019 Investor Day.



Darin C. Arita - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Senior VP and Head of IR



Welcome. Welcome to Prudential's 2019 Investor Day. This is the first time we're hosting our Investor Day here in Newark, New Jersey, so we appreciate all of you coming here to our home.



This is our newest building here in Newark. It's less than 4 years old. And as some of you notice, this hall that you're in is dedicated and named after Kiyo Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi san had a remarkable life, and as many of you know, he founded our business there in Japan and grew that significantly since over -- he founded it over 30 years ago. And today, that business accounts for roughly 40% of Prudential's overall operating income.



In the little more than a year that I've been here at Prudential, I've seen a lot of remarkable things, and today you'll get a window into some of what's going on here.



We've got a great line up of prese