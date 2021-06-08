Jun 08, 2021 / 03:25PM GMT

Jeffrey P. Meuler - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Hello, everyone. I'm Jeff Meuler, Baird's information solution analyst. Pleased to kick off the next session, which will be with S&P Global, one of the world's leading information solutions companies that provides industry standard and benchmark solutions for capital and commodity markets and emerging leader in ESG and several other exciting solution categories. As many of you are aware, the company is also in the midst of a pending transformative acquisition of IHS Markit.



With us from the company, we have its EVP and CFO, Ewout Steenbergen. Ewout has joined the company in 2016 as CFO, was previously CFO at Voya Financial and in several management positions at ING. He will do a screen share for an overview, and then we'll launch into the Q&A format. Also joining for the Baird conference in meetings throughout today is the Head of IR, Chip Merritt.



But with that, over to you, Ewout.



Ewout Lucien Steenbergen - S&P Global Inc. - Executi