S&P Global Inc - Corporate Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven Bullock - S&P Trucost Limited - Global Head of Research



Hello, and thank you for joining today's webinar, where we're going to take a look at the impacts of the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR, and how S&P Global can help with SFDR implementation. My name is Steven Bullock, Global Head of ESG Product Innovation and Analytics here at S&P Global, and I will be your moderator for today's discussion.



So I'm very pleased to say that we've got an incredible lineup of speakers from S&P Global on this webinar, each bringing a significant amount of expertise on SFDR and its implementation. We are joined by David Henry Doyle, who is the Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy in EMEA; we have John Diebold, a senior analyst in ESG Product Management and Development; and finally, Elise Depetiteville, a Client Development Associate.



I'm going to pass over to our speakers in just a moment so that they can talk you through the material.