Aug 11, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Alexander Kramm - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Exchanges, Ebrokers
All right. Thank you. Sorry, if we were just staring at everyone. I was looking for a start screen. Anyways, welcome back, everyone, to the UBS Financials Conference. I'm Alex Kramm, senior research analyst at UBS, covering the U.S. exchanges, the rating agencies, information services and commercial real estate brokers, is delighted to have S&P Global up next. Obviously, been a big focus for investors this year with the INFO deal. But I'm also excited to have -- host somebody here for the first time, with Dan Draper from the index business -- or rather the S&P Dow Jones Index joint venture. I think I got that right.
Anyway, considering that Dan has started during the pandemic, I believe, I don't think we've ever met in person. So I'm excited to have a little bit of an opportunity to dig into his business a little bit deeper. (Operator Instructions) So I'll be watching the question list here. We certainly have a lot I want to get to, but if you have any questions,
S&P Global Inc at UBS Financial Services Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...