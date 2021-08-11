Aug 11, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Alexander Kramm - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Exchanges, Ebrokers



All right. Thank you. Sorry, if we were just staring at everyone. I was looking for a start screen. Anyways, welcome back, everyone, to the UBS Financials Conference. I'm Alex Kramm, senior research analyst at UBS, covering the U.S. exchanges, the rating agencies, information services and commercial real estate brokers, is delighted to have S&P Global up next. Obviously, been a big focus for investors this year with the INFO deal. But I'm also excited to have -- host somebody here for the first time, with Dan Draper from the index business -- or rather the S&P Dow Jones Index joint venture. I think I got that right.



Anyway, considering that Dan has started during the pandemic, I believe, I don't think we've ever met in person. So I'm excited to have a little bit of an opportunity to dig into his business a little bit deeper. (Operator Instructions) So I'll be watching the question list here. We certainly have a lot I want to get to, but if you have any questions,