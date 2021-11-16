Nov 16, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Keen Fai Tong - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you for joining us for this 30-minute session with S&P Global at the GS Carbonomics Conference. I'm George Tong, and I cover business and information services at Goldman Sachs. I'm really pleased to be joined by Doug Peterson, President and CEO of S&P. Doug, thank you for spending time with us.



Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Great. George, thanks for having me here today. It's going to be fantastic to have this dialogue.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystI agree. So Doug, S&P as an organization is committed to ESG and climate. Can you talk about your overall approach and philosophy to ESG?- S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive DirectorWell, first of all, again, thank you for having us here today. And ESG is not new