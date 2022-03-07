Mar 07, 2022 / 01:05PM GMT

Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. We will go ahead and get started. I am Patrick O'Shaughnessy, capital markets analyst here at Raymond James. We have S&P Global for you guys this morning, CEO, Doug Peterson.



Format is just going to be a 30-minute fireside chat. We'll open up towards the end to see if there's any audience questions. And thanks for joining us this morning. So thanks, guys.



Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Patrick, thanks for having us here again.



Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Terrific. It's great to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo let's kind of start o