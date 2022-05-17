May 17, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Jeffrey Sexton - S&P Global Ratings Inc. - Senior Director & Head of Communications of Americas
Hello, and welcome to S&P Global Ratings webinar. Today, our focus is U.S. banking update. Thank you for joining us. My name is Jeff Sexton, Senior Director of Communications, and I'll be leading today's webinar discussion.
Also joining me are Devi Aurora, Senior Director and Analytical Manager; Brendan Browne, Senior Director; Stuart Plesser, Senior Director; and Robert Hansen, Director.
On the screen now, you will find an overview of our platform as well as housekeeping notes. You can find the materials on the screen. And at this point, we're looking forward to a very intriguing discussion and hearing from a variety of perspectives. Please remember that you can submit your questions in the Q&A box.
At this point, I'm going to turn things over to Devi Aurora, our first speaker.
Devi Aurora - S&P Global Ratings Inc. - Senior Director and Analytical Manager
Good morning. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you, Jeff. Than
S&P Global Inc. US Banking Update Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...