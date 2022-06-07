Jun 07, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT

Andrew Owen Nicholas - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



I think we'll get started. Thank you to everyone who's joined us today. My name is Andrew Nicholas, and I cover the information services, HR technology and consulting sectors here at William Blair.



Before getting started, I'm required to inform you that for a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest, please visit our website at williamblair.com.



With that out of the way, I'm very pleased to welcome S&P Global's CFO, Ewout Steenbergen, to this 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference. I also have Head of Investor Relations, Mark Grant, in the first row here.



We're going to spend some time today just in a fireside chat format. I'll try to keep it relatively high level, as I know not everyone is intimately familiar with the business, but to the extent that we don't get questions answered here, there will be a breakout session afterward where you can follow up on any topics that I don't hit.



Questions and Answers: