Oct 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Guy Deslondes - S&P Global Ratings Inc. - Credit Analyst



Hello, everyone. On behalf of S&P Global Ratings, I would like to welcome you to our 2023 annual conference on European financial institutions, which is also the third time we are running it in a virtual format since 2020. I am Guy Deslondes, and I'm head of the EMEA Financial Services, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings Department, which include our financial institution practice.



We have opted this so again to organize the event in this virtual format given the large audience that we were able to gather in the previous years, along with the positive feedback from you all. Nevertheless, we also actively debated whether pivoting back to an in-person setting given the general desire to revert to direct interaction. So I'm quite hopeful that this event will be held in person next year.



In the meantime, we've worked to bring you a strong virtual agenda for today, which should make this conference valuable and enjoyable. My colleague, Osman Sattar, will introduce in a moment how to best use our vital platform and