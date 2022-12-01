S&P Global Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Mark Grant - S&P Global Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you all very much for joining us today. My name is Mark Grant, I'm the Head of Investor relations here at S&P Global, and I am thrilled to welcome you to our 2022 Investor Day. Thank you to those of you who are joining via the webcast from around the world, and thank you to those joining us here in person in New York City in this historic building that, until 1997, was actually the Standard & Poor's building. So this is a bit of a welcome home for some of us here. But Ewout, we exited in '97, so you can't count it as a real estate synergy.



Before we get started, there are a few things that, of course, I have to go over. I want to remind everybody that today's presentation is being recorded and webcast. Our presentations today contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. and international regulations. Any such statements are based on current conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our filings with the SEC.



We will also be discussing non-GAAP financ