Jun 08, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Andrew Owen Nicholas - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us here today. My name is Andrew Nicholas. And I'm the research analyst covering the information services sector here at William Blair. Before getting started, I'm required to inform you that for a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest, please visit our website at williamblair.com.



With that out of the way, I'm very pleased to welcome the CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices, Dan Draper, here to the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. Thanks very much for joining us here today.



We're going to take this time, this 30 minutes, to do a bit of a fireside chat. But before we get started, I am going to ask kind of two questions to Dan: first, to give a quick intro to himself and his background, he's been in the index business for a very long time, very knowledgeable in the space; and then a brief overview of S&P Dow Jones.



Daniel Eugene Draper - S&P Global Inc. - CEO of S&P Do