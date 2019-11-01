Q3 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Faisel H. Khan - Sempra Energy - SVP of Finance & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Sempra Energy's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section.



Here in San Diego several members of our management team, including Joe Householder, President and Chief Operating Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; George Bilicic, Group President; and Peter Wall, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. The factors that could cause our actual results to