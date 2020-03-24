Sempra Energy Investor Day Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Our strategic vision is delivering energy with purpose, which means ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of electricity and gas to our customers and communities. Recognizing the world is going through an unprecedented time not just in the economy, but even how we are all going by our daily lives, we believe our role is now more important than e