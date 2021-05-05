Q1 2021 Sempra Energy Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Manuela Molina Peralta - Sempra Energy - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 earnings call for Sempra Energy. A live webcast of this teleconference and a slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section. On the line with us today, we have several members of our management team, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra LNG; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Kevin Sagara, Group President; Lisa Larroque Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer; and Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the mea