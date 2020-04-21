Q1 2020 Steel Dynamics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Steel Dynamics First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised this call is being recorded today, April 21, 2020, and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, please disconnect.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tricia Meyers, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Tricia Meyers - Steel Dynamics, Inc. - IR Manager



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome to Steel Dynamics First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and will be available on your website for a replay later today -- sorry, on our website for a replay later today.



Leading today's call are Mark Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics; and Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The other members of our senior leadership team are joining us on the call individually as we are following appropriate social distancing