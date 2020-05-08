Steel Dynamics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark D. Millett - Steel Dynamics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Executive Director



To start, I would like to introduce the company's officers that are with us and those that are joining by phone: Ms. Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Russ Rinn, Executive Vice President and President and Chief Operating Officer of Metals Recycling; Mr. Chris Graham, Senior Vice President, Long Product Steel Group; Mr. Glenn Pushis, Senior Vice President, Special Projects; Mr. Barry Schneider, Senior Vice President, Flat Roll Steel Group; and Mr. Miguel Alvarez, Senior Vice President, Southwest U.S. and Mexico.



Keith Busse and my other fellow directors are also joining by phone this morning, as the health and safety of our teams and our company is the most critical priority today. Theresa will recognize the full director slate during the business portion of our meeting.



2019 was our third best financial year, and in many respects, our best year operationally, setting numerous records throughout the company.



We are committed to our long-term growth