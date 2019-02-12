Feb 12, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT

Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning. We're ready to start our next session. Next up is State Street. I am pleased to have with us today Eric Aboaf, State Street's CFO; and Andrew Erickson, a 25-year State Street veteran now running Global Services. This conference is a first for Andrew. He is most welcome here for a deeper discussion around the Global Services business, its evolution, its new business prospects, the market and secular headwinds, as well as efficiency gains to be had across the business. So I'm going to turn the podium over to Andrew for some prepared comments and some slides. And then Andrew, Eric, and I will do some Q&A afterwards. Thank you.



Andrew J. Erickson - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & Head of Global Services



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the opportunity to address you today as head of State Street's servicing business.



Before we get to some Q&A, I'm going to give a brief overview of State St