Feb 12, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT
Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
Good morning. We're ready to start our next session. Next up is State Street. I am pleased to have with us today Eric Aboaf, State Street's CFO; and Andrew Erickson, a 25-year State Street veteran now running Global Services. This conference is a first for Andrew. He is most welcome here for a deeper discussion around the Global Services business, its evolution, its new business prospects, the market and secular headwinds, as well as efficiency gains to be had across the business. So I'm going to turn the podium over to Andrew for some prepared comments and some slides. And then Andrew, Eric, and I will do some Q&A afterwards. Thank you.
Andrew J. Erickson - State Street Corporation - Executive VP & Head of Global Services
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the opportunity to address you today as head of State Street's servicing business.
Before we get to some Q&A, I'm going to give a brief overview of State St
State Street Corp at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum Transcript
Feb 12, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...