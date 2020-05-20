State Street Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the State Street Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ron O'Hanley. Please go ahead, sir.



Ronald Philip OâHanley - State Street Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning. This is Ron O'Hanley, State Street's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Welcome all of you to State Street's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I speak to you today as the world is still dealing with the worst public health crisis and its associated economic shutdown in more than a century. Even as many communities begin to consider a gradual transition away from lockdown, we decided to conduct this year's annual meeting virtually to protect everyone's health and safety, and I thank you for attending.



On behalf of State Street, I want to extend our sympathy to those affected by COVID-19 and its economic impact as well as our gratitude to all the health care workers, first responders and frontline workers around the world, keeping us safe.



Let me first introduc