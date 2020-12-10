State Street Corp at Milken Institute Asia Summit Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Steven Okun -



Well, great to be here with everyone. I'm a last-minute fill in, Virginia sends her apology, she could not make it. So I get the honor of moderating my first panel for the Milken Institute. So thank you, Laura, and thank you to the team. When we talk about ESG, we really talk about how a business operates. So ESG is a part of every single business. Every business has ESG elements. Some have more of the E, the environmental, could be how much greenhouse gases they emit, could be how much water they use. Could be the waste they produce and what they do with that waste. From that S, that social bucket. It ranges from ensuring there's proper worker health and safety. So that there's no forced labor or slave labor in your supply chain.



It could be, do you protect your customers' data, or are you there selling it without their knowledge. When it comes to governance, it's about ensuring that there's no corruption in your system. It's about having policies in place and processes in place so that me too doesn't happen at your company. It's about Board composition. So every business has elements to ESG