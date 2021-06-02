Jun 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Robert Henry Wildhack - Autonomous Research LLP - Analyst of Payments and Financial Technology



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining. My name is Rob Wildhack, and I'll be reading our discussion today. I'm delighted that we have Ron O'Hanley and Eric Aboaf from State Street joining us. Ron has been the CEO since 2019, and prior to that, was President and CEO of State Street Global Advisors.



Eric is State Street's CFO and has held that role since 2016. Before we get going, just a couple of housekeeping items to highlight, first (Operator Instructions)



And with that, Ron has some prepared remarks to kick us off. So I'll turn it over to him. Ron, please go ahead.



Ronald Philip OâHanley - State Street Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thanks, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Just to remind our audience that today's discussion may contain some forward-looking statements. And that actual results may differ materially from those statements due to any number of the -- any of the important factors, including the risk f