Dec 08, 2021 / 03:40PM GMT
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst
Okay, great. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us for our next session here. I'd like to welcome management from State Street. With us today Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and CEO; and Eric Aboaf, State Street's CFO.
Over the course of 2021, State Street has been on an improvement path, when it comes to organic growth, particularly with respect to a few very sizable wins within asset servicing. In addition, the firm recently announced plans to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman, further expanding its global leadership within asset servicing around the world.
I think, Ron is going to open us up with a couple of prepared remarks, and then we'll go into a Q&A. So Ron, over to you.
Ronald Philip O'Hanley - State Street Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO
Well, thank you, Alex, and good morning, everyone. Just to remind our audience, this is the disclosure that today's discussion may contain some forward-looking statements, an
