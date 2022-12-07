Dec 07, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



All right. Well, thanks, everybody. We're going to get started with our next session. I'd like to welcome management from State Street. With us today are Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and CEO; and Eric Aboaf, the firm's Vice Chairman and CFO. State Street is one of the largest global asset servicing and asset management firms with over $35 trillion in assets under custody and assets under management and over $3 trillion in assets under management. While 2022 was clearly a very challenging year for the market. State Street remains focused on driving organic growth with a pretty robust pipeline of new servicing installations into 2023. And obviously, higher interest rates have been quite helpful to the business as well.



I think Ron is going to kick us off with a couple of prepared remarks, and then we'll go into a fireside chat. Ron?



Ronald Philip OâHanley - State Street Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everyone. Tha