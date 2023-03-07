Mar 07, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



(technical difficulty) who is the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of State Street Corp. As many of you know, State Street is one of the leading custody banks in the world with assets of over $300 billion and a market cap of $32 billion on a price-adjusted basis, adding back the AOCI into book value and tangible book value they're traded at about 1.3x book and 2x tangible and about 10.5x forward earnings.



Some of you might remember, Eric joined State Street back in 2016 as their CFO. He had a short stint over at Citizens. And prior to that, he was with Citigroup for many years, lastly being the Treasurer, if I recall correctly. Well, Eric, thank you again for coming. I always appreciate you taking some time out for us here.



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - CFO & Vice Chairman



It's my pleasure.



Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S