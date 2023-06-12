Jun 12, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Great. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. We are pleased to have with us today, Eric Aboaf, Vice Chair and CFO of State Street. I do have a disclaimer to read. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Also the taking of photographs and use of recording devices is not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - CFO & Vice Chairman



Thanks, Betsy. Let me do my version of that. Just to remind our audience that today's discussion may contain some forward-looking statements, and the actual results may differ materially from those statements due to a variety of important factors, including the risk factors in our Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of today, who we may not update them even if our views change.



Questions and Answers: