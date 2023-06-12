Jun 12, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Great. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. We are pleased to have with us today, Eric Aboaf, Vice Chair and CFO of State Street. I do have a disclaimer to read. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Also the taking of photographs and use of recording devices is not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Eric Walter Aboaf - State Street Corporation - CFO & Vice Chairman
Thanks, Betsy. Let me do my version of that. Just to remind our audience that today's discussion may contain some forward-looking statements, and the actual results may differ materially from those statements due to a variety of important factors, including the risk factors in our Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of today, who we may not update them even if our views change.
State Street Corp at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference Transcript
Jun 12, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...