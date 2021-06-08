Jun 08, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Hi, good morning, and welcome again to our next session at the BofA Tech conference. We're delighted that you could join us today. It's been amazing to see the participation levels virtual creep up last year. And this year, again, these sessions are hitting record levels of interest, so delighted that you could all join us today.



Today, we're welcoming Seagate Technology's CFO, Gianluca Romano. Gianluca, thank you so much for joining us today. We really appreciate your time. We are excited to have you, particularly because you shared some great news this morning.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - DirectorSo maybe to kick it off, Gianluca, can you talk about what the preannouncement? What drove sort of the preannouncement?- Seagate Technology Holdings plc - Executive VP of Finance & CFOThank you, Wamsi, for inviting us here today. Before I start, let me quickly remind that I will be