Dec 01, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Equity Analyst
Perfect. Thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon. I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the IT hardware and semiconductor analyst here at Wells Fargo. Pleased to host a quick discussion with Seagate. We've got Gianluca Romano, CFO, and we are lucky enough to have John Morris, the CTO from Seagate to join us this afternoon.
So first of all, guys, thank you for taking the time out of your schedule. Really appreciate it.
Gianluca Romano
