Dec 08, 2021 / 05:40PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome back to the Barclays Global TMT Conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, SMID caps semi analyst at Barclays. We're happy to be joined this afternoon by Gianluca Romano, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Seagate. Gianluca, how are you doing today?



Gianluca Romano - Seagate Technology Holdings plc - Executive VP & CFO



Very good. Thank you for having us here, Tom.



Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo why don't we start out with the mark-to-market of the HDD industry today. Obviously, this market is vastly different than it was 5 years ago or even 10 years ago. How are these changes impacting your business? And can you just highli