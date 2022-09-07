Sep 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT

Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst



All right. So why don't we get started? Thank you all for coming. My name is C.J. Muse with Evercore ISI. Very pleased to have Seagate with us. Gianluca Romana, CFO of the company, welcome. Thanks for coming and great to be here live.



Gianluca Romano - Seagate Technology Holdings plc - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you. Thank you very much. Before we start, let me remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements today, and you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research AnalystPerfect. So you kind of stole our thunder at the end of last week.- Seagate Technology Holdings p