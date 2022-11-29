Nov 29, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT
Shannon Siemsen Cross - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Okay. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us. My name is Shannon Cross and I'm the IT hardware analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. I'm now joined by the CFO of Seagate, Gianluca Romano, who's going to give us some insights into Seagate today. However, prior to getting started, I'm going to readout disclosure for you.
Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You can learn more about the risks, uncertainties and other factors associated with these statements in Seagate's SEC filings, which are available on the Investors' section of the company's website.
Additionally, management refer to non-GAAP financial measures during our discussion. This is preparing me for my career in IR. For a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP figures, please refer to the latest supplemental information slides posted on the quarterly results section of the
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC at Credit Suisse Technology Conference Transcript
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...