Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity Research



Thank you for joining us at the BofA Global Technology Conference. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT hardware here for the bank. Delighted to welcome Seagate to our conference today. We have CFO, Gianluca Romano and EVP as well. He has been CFO since 2021. And you've seen an interesting couple of years with COVID, with supply chain, with demand, inventory. So we're looking to get updates from him on a variety of stuff. So welcome, Gianluca, thanks for joining us today.



Gianluca Romano - Seagate Technology Holdings plc - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Wamsi. Before we start with the questions, let me remind everyone that I will be making looking -- forward-looking statements today, and you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity ResearchOkay. Great. Well, with that out of the way, like how does the dema