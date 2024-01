Q1 2024 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Seagate Technology Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Shanye Hudson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shanye Hudson - Seagate Technology Holdings plc - SVP of IR & Finance Strategy



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate's Chief Executive Officer; and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer. We've posted our earnings press release and detailed supplemental information for our September quarter results on the Investors section of our website.



During today's call, we'll refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press release posted on our website and included in our Form 8-K. We've not reconciled certain non-GAAP outlook measures because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Therefore, rec