Constellation Brands Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. I'd like to now turn the meeting over to Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Brands. Mr. Newlands, please go ahead.



William A. Newlands - Constellation Brands, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Constellation Brands' 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Brands. Thank you for joining us today.



The purpose of this meeting is to vote on several matters pertinent to our business in our new fiscal year, including the election of our Board of Director nominees, the ratification of our independent public accounting firm and an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers. We are excited to be hosting another virtual annual meeting of stockholders this year.



Conducting a virtual meeting allows us to be more efficient and inclusive and permit a greater number of stockholders to access us from any location in the world. Stockholders attending today's annual me